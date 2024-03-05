Veteran Deputy Honored for 19 Years of Service at Bossier Sheriff’s Office

In a heartfelt ceremony held at the Bossier Parish Courthouse, Deputy Dusty Crenshaw bid farewell to his esteemed career with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

Surrounded by Sheriff Whittington, colleagues, family, and friends, Deputy Crenshaw marked the occasion of his retirement on Thursday, February 29th. After nearly two decades of dedicated service, Deputy Crenshaw leaves behind a legacy of commitment and professionalism.

Throughout his illustrious career, Deputy Crenshaw served in various capacities within the Sheriff’s Office, including Corrections, Patrol, and notably, as a School Resource Officer. His tenure as a School Resource Officer exemplified his passion for community engagement and his unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of Bossier Parish students.

Sheriff Whittington expressed his gratitude for Deputy Crenshaw’s exemplary service, acknowledging the invaluable contributions he made to the department. Reflecting on Deputy Crenshaw’s distinguished career, Sheriff Whittington noted the challenges of replacing an officer of his caliber, highlighting his dedication and unwavering sense of duty.

Deputy Crenshaw’s retirement marks the end of an era at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, but his impact and legacy will undoubtedly endure for years to come. As he embarks on this new chapter of his life, Deputy Crenshaw leaves behind a lasting imprint of professionalism, integrity, and commitment to service.