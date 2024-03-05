High school softball: Haughton rallies past Airline in 1-5A opener; Parkway routs Byrd

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers opened District 1-5A play Tuesday with victories.

Haughton rallied past Airline 11-10 at Airline, and Parkway defeated Byrd 13-1 in five innings at Byrd.

Benton’s 1-5A opener at Natchitoches Central was rained out and will be made up Wednesday.

At Airline, Haughton scored six runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead.

Ella Vickers led off with a walk. Dixie Williams and Laney Dobrow hit back-to-back home runs to get the Lady Bucs within 10-8.

Brianna Benecke and Charlee Prothro had back-to-back singles. They both moved up a base on a passed ball.

Kylie Small’s groundout scored Benecke. After a strikeout for the second out, Kayleigh Goss walked on a full count and stole second.

Clara Shaffer then scored two runs with a single.

Dixie Williams induced three groundouts in the bottom of the inning to end the game.

Prothro went 3-for-4 with a home run. Vickers went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Goss went 2-for-3. Williams went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Benecke went 2-for-4 with a double.

Williams allowed two hits, struck out one and walked two in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

Airline’s Elena Heng went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Ryan Hutchinson had a double and two RBI,

Madalynn Shortridge had two RBI. Kemora Guidry and Paige Marshall both doubled.

Haughton (6-6) is scheduled to play in the Quitman tournament later this week. Airline (8-5) visits Benton Thursday.

At Parkway, Madison Menard went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.

Chloe Larry went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and three RBI. Dakota Howard went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI.

Shelby Vaughn went 2-for-2.

Haley Thornton and Macee Thompson combined on a four-hitter.

Parkway (4-9) visits Southwood Friday. It’s Byrd dropped to 2-10.