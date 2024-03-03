Backpacker Joe prays for residents of Bossier Parish and for our country

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Armed with a purpose, God and a simple flip phone to call his mother, Joe Domina (known as “Backpacker Joe”) started making his way through Bossier Parish this weekend.

Joe is on a mission, walking across America, praying for the both our nation’s well-being and the communities he walks through. He attends a Catholic Mass in each city he visits.

“I had the opportunity to meet Joe last Thursday at the Mission Church of St. George in Coushatta. I was really impressed with him. I was impressed by his love for people, his sincerity and his humility. I just had a strong feeling that he’s truly a man of God,” said Father Karl Daigle, Pastor of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in South Bossier.

Joe began his cross-country journey at the Statue of Liberty and will end it in California early next year. He has no timeframe and no agenda other than walking from community to community praying for its residents.

In videos posted to the Facebook page “Where Is #backpackerjoe?”, Joe discusses that he is taking this journey to make reparation for his own sins, pray for America and pray for the people of this country. Joe is on a mission to help the people he meets trust in Divine providence.

Joe has been stopped by hundreds of people along his journey so that they can pray with him, take pictures, give him food, drink and some have even given him gift cards for his journey.

In posts posted to the Facebook page “Where Is #backpackerjoe?”, community members across Louisiana have even offered to have Joe stay the night at their home, local hotels and even a fire station.

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune – “Backpacker Joe” attends mass at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in South Bossier on Sunday, March 3, 2024.