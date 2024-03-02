High school baseball: Parkway, Haughton, Benton, Airline get tournament wins

The Parkway Panthers picked up two wins in the Northwood tournament Saturday, defeating El Dorado, Ark., 11-7 and Sacred Heart 10-0 in five innings.

Haughton closed out a 3-0 run in the Northwood tournament with an 11-1 victory over Arkansas High.

Benton split games in the tournament, defeating Winnfield 11-7 and falling to Northwood 10-9.

Airline split games in the Trey Altick Classic, defeating Ouachita Parish 13-0 in six innings and losing to Central-Baton Rouge 4-1.

Seven Parkway players combined for nine hits against El Dorado.

Abel Thetford went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Maddox Cockerham went 2-for-4.

Shawn Driggers had a triple. Sean Waits and Kamron Blackshire had two RBI each.

Colton Smith pitched a one-hitter with three strikeouts and three walks against Sacred Heart.

Come Snell went 2-for-2. Trent Howard had a double and two RBI.

Driggers and Waits had two RBI each.

Parkway (8-2) hosts Sterlington Tuesday at 5:30.

Haughton’s Parker Presley had a double and two RBI. Braden Adams had three RBI.

JP Cormier and Justin Adkison both doubled.

Ashton Neighbors got his second win.

Haughton (7-2) hosts Red River Tuesday at 5.

Benton’s Griffin Sibley went 3-for-4 with two RBI against Winnfield.

Kade Bryant went 2-for-3. Bryson Pierce had two hits and four RBI.

Malachi Zeigler had two hits. Jackson Jones had a double and two RBI. He also drew two walks.

Hudson Brignac had a double. Jax Prewitt had two RBI.

Rydon McCormack got the win. He allowed five hits and walked two in 6 1-3 innings.

Benton trailed 8-3 after three innings. The Tigers scored five in the top of the fourth to tie it.

Benton took the lead with one in the top of the sixth. But Northwood scored two in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead.

The Tigers had 11 hits. Pierce went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Bryant went 2-for-3. Jones had two hits. Brignac and Kannon Greer had doubles.

Benton (8-2) visits Texas High Tuesday at 6.

Airline had nine hits against Ouachita Parish.

Pitcher Ayden Hawn went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Brock Jordan went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Mason Lusk went 2-for-3. Logan Scripture had a double and two RBI.

Hawn went the distance. He scattered five hits, struck out four and walked none.

Airline starter Jack Henry Smith allowed three hits and two earned runs against Central. He struck out four and walked four.

Marshall Beaver allowed one hit and gave up one walk in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Scripture had a hit a three stolen bases. Lusk had an RBI.

Airline is 3-6.