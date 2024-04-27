Operation Clean Sweep is a Success

Operation Clean Sweep was an overwhelming success this year for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and

Keep Bossier Beautiful. Numerous civic groups, clubs, youth organizations and individuals took part in

this year’s Operation Clean Sweep campaign. Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington was very pleased with

the turnout and credited Keep Bossier Beautiful Executive Director Lynn Bryan with organizing this

great annual event and recruiting so many volunteers.



Sheriff Whittington was also appreciative of the support from Bossier City Mayor Tommy

Chandler, the City of Bossier, the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and the

numerous other community leaders who took part. The turnout for the event was fantastic with 630

registered participants who volunteered their time and effort to beautify Bossier City and Parish by

picking up hundreds of bags of trash. Sheriff Whittington would like to extend a special thank you to

Elizabeth Baptist Church of Benton who had 36 volunteers and the BAFB Airmen Leadership School

which was the largest group of volunteers with 41 participants.



Overall, this year’s event was a success from South Bossier to Plain Dealing, the community took part to

clean up the areas in which they live to make Bossier an even better place. It was definitely a team effort

and Sheriff Whittington couldn’t be prouder. The jambalaya was delicious along with the hamburgers

and hotdogs prepared by the Bossier Rotary Club. Everyone had a great time and enjoyed the beautiful

weather along with the fellowship with friends, family, and other members of the community.



“This is a wonderful event but we should strive to keep Bossier Parish clean on a daily basis and

not just one day a year. I encourage all residents to do their part to keep Bossier beautiful,” said Sheriff

Whittington.