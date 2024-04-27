Operation Clean Sweep is a Success

Operation Clean Sweep was an overwhelming success this year for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and
Keep Bossier Beautiful. Numerous civic groups, clubs, youth organizations and individuals took part in
this year’s Operation Clean Sweep campaign. Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington was very pleased with
the turnout and credited Keep Bossier Beautiful Executive Director Lynn Bryan with organizing this
great annual event and recruiting so many volunteers.
Sheriff Whittington was also appreciative of the support from Bossier City Mayor Tommy
Chandler, the City of Bossier, the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and the
numerous other community leaders who took part. The turnout for the event was fantastic with 630
registered participants who volunteered their time and effort to beautify Bossier City and Parish by
picking up hundreds of bags of trash. Sheriff Whittington would like to extend a special thank you to
Elizabeth Baptist Church of Benton who had 36 volunteers and the BAFB Airmen Leadership School
which was the largest group of volunteers with 41 participants.
Overall, this year’s event was a success from South Bossier to Plain Dealing, the community took part to
clean up the areas in which they live to make Bossier an even better place. It was definitely a team effort
and Sheriff Whittington couldn’t be prouder. The jambalaya was delicious along with the hamburgers
and hotdogs prepared by the Bossier Rotary Club. Everyone had a great time and enjoyed the beautiful
weather along with the fellowship with friends, family, and other members of the community.
“This is a wonderful event but we should strive to keep Bossier Parish clean on a daily basis and
not just one day a year. I encourage all residents to do their part to keep Bossier beautiful,” said Sheriff
Whittington.