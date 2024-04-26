High school baseball: Benton rallies for Game 1 win in second-round playoff series; Parkway falls

The No. 13 seed Benton Tigers rallied for a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Dutchtown in Game 1 of their best-of-3 series in the second round of the non-select Division I playoffs at Dutchtown.

Benton (28-9) will try to complete the sweep Saturday. Game 2 is scheduled for noon. If Dutchtown (22-11) wins, Game 3 will follow.

The Tigers got a stellar performance on the mound from Kade Bryant. He pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks.

With a runner at second and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Bryant got a strikeout to end the game.

Dutchtown scored its only run in the first inning. The score remained 1-0 through six innings.

Bryson Pierce and Bryant drew back-to-back walks with one out in the top of the seventh. They moved up a base on a wild pitch.

With two outs, Griffin Sibley smacked a single into center field, scoring both.

Seven Tigers had hits. Hudson Brignac had a double.

Elsewhere, the No. 11 seed Parkway Panthers dropped the first game of their second-round series against No. 6 Live Oak 8-4 in Watson.

Game 2 is scheduled for noon Saturday. If Parkway (24-9) wins, Game 3 will follow.

The Panthers fought back after getting down 6-0 after three innings. Parkway scored one in the top of the fourth then cut the lead to two with three in the fifth.

But Live Oak (24-11) scored single runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth.

Six Parkway players combined for six singles against Eagles starter Sawyer Pruitt, who struck out 10 and walked three in six innings. Abel Thetford had two RBI. Sean Waits and Kamron Blackshire had one each.

Live Oak had 11 hits, 10 singles and a triple. The Eagles also drew nine walks.