Bullseye for the Local Economy

Archers from across the country are taking aim at the Easton Hoyt Pro/Am Archery
Shooters Association Tournament at Camp Minden this weekend.
This year’s tournament has witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity, surpassing last
year’s record with a staggering participation of over 2,000 archers.
The Bossier Parish Police Jury, a key contributor to the tournament, provided the millings
for the parking lot at Camp Minden. This lot will also serve as a staging area for the
Louisiana National Guard during emergency response events.
Bob Brotherton, Bossier Parish Police Jury member for District 1, played a crucial role in
bringing the tournament to the area. “We are thrilled to see that our investment in this
tournament is yielding significant returns for the region,” Brotherton stated. “I am
confident that this collaboration will extend beyond the initial ten-year agreement,
promoting our area on a national level and contributing to the growth of our economy.”
Desiree Frey, the Marketing Manager of Shreveport/Bossier Sports Commission,
highlighted the inclusiveness and economic benefits the tournament brings. She noted the
tournament’s ability to bring people from Caddo, Bossier, and Webster parishes and the
more than 30 vendors to put on this event. She believes the event will generate significant
revenue and contribute to the local economy, positively impacting the community.
Officials are eagerly anticipating the area’s economy to receive a significant $25 million
boost during the 10-year contract, a testament to the potential long-term benefits of the
tournament.
Competition Archery Media (“CAM”) will provide “live” coverage on the national cable
The Sportsman Channel to showcase the Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down, which will be
held at the Bossier Civic Center on Saturday, April 27 at 3:00 PM, in partnership with the City of Bossier City. CAM also will provide full media coverage of the ASA Pro/Am Tour weekend on Facebook or YouTube under “Competition Archery Media”.