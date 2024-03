Parkway split games in the Ruston tournament Saturday.

The Lady Panthers defeated Simsboro 12-4 and lost to Ruston 9-6.

Haley Thornton went 2-for-3 with two RBI against Simsboro.

Allanah Wilson had a double and two RBI. Mickayla West and Macee Thompson had two RBI each.

Thornton went the distance. She struck out nine.

Zoey Horn went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI against Ruston. Wilson had two RBI.

Thompson struck out eight in six innings.