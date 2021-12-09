Boil advisory issued for the Town of Plain Dealing water system

News Release



Contact: Shavonda Gay, Mayor



Office: 318-326-4234



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Date: December 9, 2021



The Town of Plain Dealing has issued a boil advisory for their water system. The advisory is for all customers on the water system.

Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout at approximately 9:00 this morning.



The water main was damaged by a utility contractor performing work on a gas main near 416 W. Palmetto Avenue. Efforts to isolate the rupture were unsuccessful and subsequently, the water system customers lost pressure. All work was completed by 2:30 pm and the water system is currently pressuring up.



The advisory is a precautionary measure and Plain Dealing recommends water customers boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again, the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.



Water customers within this area will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.