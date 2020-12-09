Boil Advisory lifted

Boil Advisory Issued for Customers along LA Highway 162 west of Pine Street has been lifted.

Original Advisory:

The Town of Benton has issued a boil advisory for a small area of their water distribution system.



The advisory is for customers along and north and south of LA Highway 162 at and east of Pine Street.

Benton maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout at approximately

10:30 this morning and began repairs. All work was completed by 3:30 pm. During this time, customers

within this area had low water pressure.



The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their

water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to

water used for consumption. Again, the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.

Impacted Benton water customers within this area will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.