BOSSIER CHAMBER IS SALUTING COMMUNITY HEROES

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Salute to Community Heroes, presented by Willis-Knighton Health System, at 8 a.m. on May 11, 2023, at Margaritaville Resort Casino. We will honor our community heroes from multiple sectors within our communi­ty like healthcare, first responders, military and educators. The keynote speaker, sponsored by Meta Platforms, is Major Cordell Williams of the Louisiana State Police.

The 2023 Community Hero finalists, sponsored by Southwestern Energy, are:

Community Service Category:

· Lisa Cronin, Cook Yancey, King and Galloway Law Firm

· Charles Varnell, Bossier Parish Communications District #1

· Vicky Whitman, Vicky’s Fresh to Geaux

Education Category:

· Zac Burson, Bossier Evaluation Center (BPSB)

· Robert Gallant, Greenacres Middle School

· Annie Gilmer, Bossier Library

· Cindy Manning, Plantation Park Elementary School

· Susan Stakes, Bossier Parish Community College

First Responder Category:

· Joshua Ashby, Bossier City Fire Department

· Sgt. Rodney Bradley, Shreveport Police Department

· Capt. Jeff Hardy, Bossier Parish Fire District #1

· Chief Jimmy Holland, Town of Haughton Fire Department

· Casey McBeath, Balentine Ambulance Service

· Sgt. Rodney Spikes, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

· Cdr. Rick Farris, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Healthcare Category:

· Kayla Hall, Willis-Knighton Health System

· Jennifer Stump, Willis-Knighton Pierremont Emergency Department

· Niki Tucker, Coastal Urgent Care

Military Category:

· TSgt. Lionel Blunt, 2d Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base

· Sgt. Jeffery Langston, 26th Operational Weather Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base

· SEL. David Walker, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base

Non-Profit Category:

· Lee Jeter, Sr., Fuller Center for Housing NWLA

· Alex Person, Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center

· Jalynn Pickens, Jalynn’s Locker

There will be one winner in each category. Tickets and tables can be purchased at www.bossierchamber.com.