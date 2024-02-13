Bossier City Council Receives Update Regarding Term Limits Case

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

During its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the Bossier City Council received an update from Bossier City Assistant Attorney Richard Ray regarding the term limits lawsuit filed by the city council in September of last year.

The city council’s lawsuit alleges that a petition requesting that a term limits proposition be placed on an upcoming election ballot, submitted to the Bossier City Council by the Bossier Term Limits Coalition, did not include the date of birth for those who signed the petition, as required by the Louisiana Election Code. Therefore, as the lawsuit insists, the term limits petition should not have been certified.

“In essence, the judge explained that the position of the city was correct and that the petition did not comply with Louisiana law. And, I know that the judge expressed regret and explained to everyone there that it’s not his job to do anything other than be the referee and to assess whether the petition itself was flawed,” said Ray.

During the February 13 meeting, the Bossier City Council also approved the following: