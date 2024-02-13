Bossier Council on Aging Celebrates Mardi Gras in Style!

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune



Mardi Gras is for everyone, regardless of age. This sentiment was evident as over 100 local senior citizens gathered to celebrate the Bossier Council on Aging’s annual Mardi Gras event held at the Bossier Council on Aging Bearkat site in Bossier City on Fat Tuesday, February 13, 2024.



“We had such a wonderful time today. Everyone left happy and full. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Bossier Chamber of Commerce Diplomats for their tremendous help. And of course, I would also like to thank the Krewe of Elders. Laissez les bon temps rouler!” exclaimed David Piazza, King of the Bossier Council on Aging’s 2024 Mardi Gras event.



Attendees enjoyed dancing, food (including king cake), and fellowship.