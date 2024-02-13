Tuesday, February 13, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Bossier Council on Aging Celebrates Mardi Gras in Style!

by Stacey Tinsley
written by Stacey Tinsley 0 comment

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Mardi Gras is for everyone, regardless of age. This sentiment was evident as over 100 local senior citizens gathered to celebrate the Bossier Council on Aging’s annual Mardi Gras event held at the Bossier Council on Aging Bearkat site in Bossier City on Fat Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

“We had such a wonderful time today. Everyone left happy and full. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Bossier Chamber of Commerce Diplomats for their tremendous help. And of course, I would also like to thank the Krewe of Elders. Laissez les bon temps rouler!” exclaimed David Piazza, King of the Bossier Council on Aging’s 2024 Mardi Gras event.

Attendees enjoyed dancing, food (including king cake), and fellowship.

You may also like

02-14-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

Bossier City Council Receives Update Regarding Term Limits Case

Willis Knighton Orthopedics Bossier Expands into Ruston

“PUSH-IN” CEREMONY – NEW APPARATUS PLACED IN SERVICE

“LAST CALL” For Gumbo Teams

Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police join forces for Sobriety Checkpoint

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

02-14-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

Recent Articles

Bossier City Council Receives Update Regarding Term Limits Case
Bossier Council on Aging Celebrates Mardi Gras in Style!
Willis Knighton Orthopedics Bossier Expands into Ruston

Featured

02-14-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition
Bossier City Council Receives Update Regarding Term Limits Case
Bossier Council on Aging Celebrates Mardi Gras in Style!
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign