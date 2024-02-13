Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Willis Knighton Orthopedics Bossier Expands into Ruston

by Stacey Tinsley
Ruston area residents have even more access to Willis Knighton Health’s compassionate care and advanced services with the opening in Ruston of Willis Knighton Orthopedics Bossier satellite clinic.

Willis Knighton Orthopedics Bossier is located at 2313 Commons Court, Suite 5. Doctors include Vik Chatrath, MD, and John Mays, MD, along with Joe Nicholas, PA, and Lindsey Gaskins, FNP.

“This is a very exciting opportunity to bring excellent orthopedic care to the community of Ruston,” Dr. Chatrath said. “This will help improve access to all cutting edge technology we are able to offer at Willis Knighton Bossier.”

The clinic joins four other Willis Knighton Physician Network clinics that have a Ruston location: Willis Knighton Cardiology, 1809 Northpointe Lane, Suite 103; WK Family Medicine, 2916 North Trenton; Pierremont OB/GYN Specialists, 2313 Commons Court, Suite 5, and WK Pediatrics Ruston, 931 North Trenton.

All doctors accept new patients and most insurance companies.

