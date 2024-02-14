Bossier City Fire Department has Academy Graduation and Welcomes New Firefighters to The Bossier City Family of Public Safety

Mayor Tommy Chandler and Fire Chief Brad Zagone was joined by a “full house” of supporters and well wishers today as they graduated the newest class of Bossier City Firefighters. Along with Bossier City Firefighters two of the members that graduated today were from the cities of Benton and Minden. Chief Zagone encouraged the graduates as they begin their career as not only Firefighters but Public Servants. He said that the Dept. was eager to welcome the new firefighters… so eager that three of them will be starting work today at 3:00. Mayor Chandler congratulated the Graduates and thanked the families for their encouragement and support during their time in the Academy. Mayor Chandler also recognized the Leadership of the Fire Chief and the good job that was done by the Bossier Fire Training Staff. Mayor Chandler promised those in attendance today that “Public Safety will continue to be number priority for the Citizens of Bossier City.”