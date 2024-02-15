High school girls basketball: Playoffs start Thursday night

The LHSAA playoffs begin Thursday night with four first-round games involving five parish teams.

Two non-select Division I first-round games feature matchups of District 1-5A teams.

Haughton (27-6), the No. 8 seed, hosts No. 25 Airline (17-14) at 6 p.m.

The Lady Bucs swept the district series, winning 49-40 at Haughton on Jan. 3 and 48-30 at Airline on Jan. 26.

Benton (18-15), the No. 23 seed, visits No. 10 Natchitoches Central (22-10) at 6.

Natchitoches Central swept the district series, winning 58-32 in Natchitoches on Jan. 22 and 59-46 in the regular-season finale last Friday.

The Lady Tigers stayed close in the second game, but the Lady Chiefs pulled away in the fourth quarter

District 1-5A champion Parkway (26-6), the No. 5 seed, begins defense of its non-select Division I state championship at home against No. 28 East St. John (16-12) at 6.

District 1-5A teams have won state championships four of the last five years. Captain Shreve won two titles and Benton one.

In non-select Division IV, No. 24 Plain Dealing (9-18) visits No. 9 Oberlin (22-11) at 5:30.