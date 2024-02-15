Saturday, February 17, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Life

Benton High School Band Adds Northwest Louisiana Flavor to Rex Parade

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

The Benton High School Band showcased a slice of Northwest Louisiana culture during their performance at the Rex parade in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday, earning praise from spectators for their spirited rendition.

The ensemble delivered a vibrant performance as they paraded through the streets of New Orleans, leaving a memorable mark on the festivities.

Attendees of the parade were treated to the unique sounds and rhythms characteristic of Northwest Louisiana, adding a fresh dimension to the traditional Mardi Gras celebration.

To relive the Benton High School Band’s performance at the Rex parade, the recording can be accessed here.

You may also like

Local Students Named National Merit Scholar Finalists

Local Students Excel in American Heritage Poetry Contest

Winners announced from the 2024 Region I Social Studies Fair at LSUS

SML TO CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF WOMEN & GIRLS IN SCIENCE FEB. 5...

Greenacres Middle School Violin Students Strike a Chord at Shreveport Symphony

Erica Ernst of Elm Grove Middle School Named District VIII Middle School Band...

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s Office Hosts Passport Fair

Recent Articles

DOTD to Analyze Possible Closure of I-20 Westbound
Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Two Plain Dealing Men for Armed Robbery
318 Restaurant Week 2024 Set for March 17-23

Featured

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s Office Hosts Passport Fair
DOTD to Analyze Possible Closure of I-20 Westbound
Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Two Plain Dealing Men for Armed Robbery
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign