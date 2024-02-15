Benton High School Band Adds Northwest Louisiana Flavor to Rex Parade

The Benton High School Band showcased a slice of Northwest Louisiana culture during their performance at the Rex parade in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday, earning praise from spectators for their spirited rendition.

The ensemble delivered a vibrant performance as they paraded through the streets of New Orleans, leaving a memorable mark on the festivities.

Attendees of the parade were treated to the unique sounds and rhythms characteristic of Northwest Louisiana, adding a fresh dimension to the traditional Mardi Gras celebration.

To relive the Benton High School Band’s performance at the Rex parade, the recording can be accessed here.