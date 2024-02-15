Benton Fire District 4 Dedicates New Facility to Prominent Figures

Benton Fire District 4 recently unveiled a new fire station located at 5275 Swan Lake Road, dedicated to

honoring the enduring commitment and exceptional service of two distinguished individuals who

dedicated decades to safeguarding the community. The ceremony, attended by local officials, firefighters,

and family members, served as a tribute to the remarkable contributions of these esteemed figures, whose

tireless efforts have significantly impacted public safety within the area.



Named in honor of Don M. Whittington and Jack Grisham, the newly established facility stands as a

symbol of their dedication to public safety. With a combined experience spanning over one hundred

years, Whittington and Grisham played pivotal roles in shaping Benton’s safety initiatives, ensuring the

safety of its residents, and enhancing the efficiency of emergency response operations.



During the dedication ceremony, Benton Fire Chief J.T. Wallace Jr. commended the exemplary

leadership and profound influence of the honorees within the community. Chief Wallace remarked, “Don

Whittington and Jack Grisham epitomize the utmost standards of dedication. Their relentless

commitment has made Bossier Parish a safer place to live.”



Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Sheriff Julian Whittington fondly recalled Don Whittington’s

unwavering readiness to serve and respond to emergencies promptly, irrespective of the time of day.

Sheriff Whittington also emphasized the substantial effort invested by both his father and Jack Grisham

in advancing the safety measures of Benton with their combined years of service and involvement.

The new station will fly an American flag sent by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson that flew over the

Capitol building in Washington DC as a gift to commemorate the dedication.



Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, the newly inaugurated fire station is

set to enhance emergency response capabilities and elevate the standard of public safety in Benton Fire

District 4.