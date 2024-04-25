DOTD announces start of first phase of construction on Jimmie Davis Bridge project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation announced today that work will soon start on the first phase of construction to build a new Jimmie Davis Bridge (LA 511) over the Red River in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

The construction portion of the project is separated into five phases. Phase 1 is scheduled to begin in mid to late-May 2024 with shoulder reconstruction along LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Hwy) on the Bossier City side of the bridge. This work is necessary to be able to accommodate traffic on the shoulders during roadway construction.

Phase 1 also includes subsurface drainage system improvements, installation of temporary pavement at certain locations, ramp construction, concrete median removal along Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City, and additional median construction along LA 511 on the Shreveport side.

Detour route information:

Though construction will be underway during phase 1 that involves the removal of driveways along LA 511 on the Bossier City side, access to each property will always be maintained.

Motorists traveling northbound on Zach Avenue will not be able to continue straight across onto Brookshire Arena Drive. They will be forced to turn left onto LA 511, right onto ART Parkway, and right onto Reeves Marine Drive (see Figure 2). This is necessary to allow construction to take place at the intersection of LA 511 and Brookshire Arena Drive.

On the Shreveport side, left turns out of Riverpark Church will be restricted to allow for construction of the concrete median. Traffic wishing to turn eastbound onto LA 511 will have to turn right, and then make a U-turn at the median opening (see Figure 3).

Additionally, left turns will be restricted for traffic wishing to access Riverpark Church from eastbound LA 511. Motorists will be detoured via the off-ramp to Clyde Fant Parkway, left on Clyde Fant Parkway, and then left at the on-ramp to LA 511 westbound to Riverpark Church (see Figure 4).

Construction timelines:

Phase 1 is anticipated to last approximately 6 months, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors that can impact construction timelines.

Information regarding phase 2 will be provided closer to the start of that portion of the project.

The scheduled completion date for the new bridge is late 2026.

Project information:

In addition to a new 4-lane bridge, the roadway on each side of the bridge will be widened and reconstructed to accommodate two lanes of traffic in each direction, including a raised median and three new median openings for U-turns. This configuration will improve traffic flow and ease congestion, along with enhancing safety along the corridor.

This $360 million design-build project also includes the rehabilitation of the existing structure into a linear park for pedestrians and bicyclists, complete with plantings, seating, playgrounds, and lighting.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.