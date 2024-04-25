Friday, April 26, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen Announces Promotion of Sgt. Scott Wells to Position of Deputy Chief

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Chief Haugen said that he is proud to announce the promotion of Sgt. Scott Wells. Chief Haugen said that Sgt. Wells is a committed and Dedicated Officer and his Professionalism and Leadership will serve him and the Dept. well as he promotes to Deputy Chief. Chief Wells has served the Dept. and the Citizens of Bossier City for over 22 years. Chief Wells said that he is “Thankful and Humbled by his promotion and he has found a career of serving others very rewarding.” The promotion ceremony will be attended by Mayor Tommy Chandler and will take place on Friday April 26th at 10:30 a.m. at the Training Academy at 5150 Shed Rd.

You may also like

DOTD announces start of first phase of construction on Jimmie Davis Bridge project

Budget Bills Pass in the House

United States Attorney Announces Return of Indictment Charging 21 Defendants in Bank Fraud...

Port of New Orleans Announces $7.1 million in Federal Funding for Sustainability Infrastructure...

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF NORTH LOUISIANA AWARDS OVER $3 MILLION IN COMPETITIVE GRANTS AND...

Bossier City Animal Control to Offer Rabies and Adoption Clinic

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

LSU’s Jayden Daniels picked No. 2 in NFL Draft
DOTD announces start of first phase of construction on Jimmie Davis Bridge project
Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen Announces Promotion of Sgt. Scott Wells to Position of Deputy Chief

Featured

LSU’s Nabers goes to Giants at No. 6 in NFL Draft
LSU’s Jayden Daniels picked No. 2 in NFL Draft
DOTD announces start of first phase of construction on Jimmie Davis Bridge project
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign