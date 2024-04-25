Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen Announces Promotion of Sgt. Scott Wells to Position of Deputy Chief

Chief Haugen said that he is proud to announce the promotion of Sgt. Scott Wells. Chief Haugen said that Sgt. Wells is a committed and Dedicated Officer and his Professionalism and Leadership will serve him and the Dept. well as he promotes to Deputy Chief. Chief Wells has served the Dept. and the Citizens of Bossier City for over 22 years. Chief Wells said that he is “Thankful and Humbled by his promotion and he has found a career of serving others very rewarding.” The promotion ceremony will be attended by Mayor Tommy Chandler and will take place on Friday April 26th at 10:30 a.m. at the Training Academy at 5150 Shed Rd.