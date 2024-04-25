Budget Bills Pass in the House

The House of Representatives advanced House Bill 1 (HB1) by a unanimous vote of the members present (104-0) sending it to the Senate for further consideration. HB1, along with the other budget bills, collectively work together to appropriate funding for the operation of state government in the next fiscal year (FY 25). It totals $47.5 billion in its current posture.

“Today, the House approved $166M to provide bonus pay to teachers. That means an anticipated stipend of approximately $1,700 that will ultimately be calculated by the Department of Education.” said Appropriations Chairman Jack McFarland. “We now have time to work with the Senate through the budget process to further increase educators’ compensation. With this bill, as adopted, stipends and differentiated compensations could increase teacher pay in FY 25 by as much as $191M.”

“Rewarding quality teaching is critical to the future of Louisiana,” Chairman McFarland emphasized. “The amendments the House adopted today are a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together, and I anticipate continued efforts to increase educator pay as the budget makes its way through the process.”

Additionally, the budget prioritizes infrastructure investments including more than $90M in HB1 using state general funds above what is normally allocated to the Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) for maintenance, major repairs and acquisitions throughout the state.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

“Hearing from constituents in every corner of state, I know infrastructure improvements are critical to our communities,” said Speaker of the House Phillip DeVillier. “Louisiana’s citizens want their roads, bridges and sewer/water systems maintained and functional. My goal is to prioritize investments that improve our overall quality of life in Louisiana and act in a fiscally responsible way. This budget does both.”

Total appropriations utilize $230M less in state general funds and $4.6B less in total means of finance when compared to the FY 24 operating budget in anticipation of a potential $500M budget shortfall next year.

The House also adopted the state’s Capital Outlay Budget (HB2) which funds state and local infrastructure projects.

“An important part of budgeting for the state is understanding the unique needs of each district and finding ways to finance them responsibly,” said Julie Emerson, the state’s first female Chair of the Ways and Means Committee. “This bill incorporates a wide range of projects that address members’ priorities based on feedback from their constituents.”

Final adjournment for the 2024 Regular Legislative Session must occur no later than 6:00 pm on Monday, June 3rd.