United States Attorney Announces Return of Indictment Charging 21 Defendants in Bank Fraud Conspiracy Case

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, United States
Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Felton L. Joseph, Jr., and Federal Bureau of
Investigation Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil, announced today that a federal grand
jury has returned an indictment charging 21 defendants in connection with a federal bank
fraud case following an investigation into their illegal activities in the Shreveport area.
The defendants charged in the seven-count indictment are as follows:
Destane Glass, 22,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Sharmaine Jackson, 25,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Elijah D. Brown, 24,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Eric D. Loud, 23,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Arazhia R. Gully, 23,
Bossier City, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Zarrajah Z. Watkins, 22,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Maya L. Green, 23,
Bossier City, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
- Possession of a Counterfeit Security
Olivia Deboe, 23,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
- Possession of a Counterfeit Security
Tina Marie Bryant, 42,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
- Possession of a Counterfeit Security
Cynthia R. Bryant, 22,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
- Possession of a Counterfeit Security
Trameka McGinty, 24,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Shaquentalas B. McGinty, 25,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Donte N. Larrimore, 24,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Javonte J. Lejay, 27,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Octavia L. Mitchell, 32,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Lakysa S. Barfield, 26,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Shmarrian J. Taylor, 26,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Shamaya S. Pouncy, 26,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Precious Wilbert, 24,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
- Possession of a Counterfeit Security
Kyra D. Washington-Bates, 23,
Shreveport, LA
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Rakeydra S. Shepherd, 27,
Shreveport, LA
Possession of a Counterfeit Security
The indictment alleges that from January 1, 2021, and continuing until on or about
October 31, 2022, defendants Glass, Jackson, Brown, Loud, Gully, Watkins, Green, Deboe,
T. Bryant, C. Bryant, T. McGinty, S. McGinty, Larrimore, Lejay, Mitchell, Barfield, Taylor,
Pouncy, Wilbert and Washington-Bates, and others known and unknown, knowingly and
willfully conspired to commit bank fraud. It is alleged that the defendants fraudulently
obtained money from financial institutions including, but not limited to, USAA Savings Bank
(USAA Bank), Chase Bank, and Navy Federal Credit Union (Navy Federal).
It is alleged in the indictment that defendants Glass, Jackson, Brown and Loud worked
with one or more employees at the Teleperformance Call Center in Shreveport to obtain
account information related to USAA Bank customers. The indictment alleges that Gully,
Green and Watkins, who were employees at Teleperformance in Shreveport, illegally
provided account information typically targeting older bank customers with high account
balances as the defendants believed they were less likely to regularly monitor their account
activity. Using the account information provided, the co-conspirators made, or caused to be
made, counterfeit checks drawn on USAA Bank and used social media and other methods to
recruit individuals who were willing to have the counterfeit checks deposited into their bank
accounts in exchange for money.
The indictment further alleges that Deboe, T. Bryant, C. Bryant, T. McGinty, S. McGinty, Larrimore, Lejay, Mitchell, Barfield, Taylor, Pouncy, Wilbert and Washington- Bates each used their bank accounts, or allowed those accounts to be used, to negotiate counterfeit checks drawn on USAA Bank and shared the proceeds with other co-conspirators.
According to the indictment, counterfeit checks were deposited or messages were sent
through a social media site (SMS) regarding the deposits and counterfeit checks.
In addition, the indictment charges defendants C. Bryant, T. Bryant, Green, Deboe,
Wilbert and Shepherd each with one count of knowingly possessing a counterfeited security
of USAA Bank with the intent to deceive.
The defendants will make their initial appearance and be arraigned in federal court on
their charges.
An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless
and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The banking system is clearly one of the driving forces behind national, state, and
local economy in every community across the United States and is critical in consumer
transactions on a daily basis,” said United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “In these
trying economic times, this office is committed to prosecuting those who use national and
local banks to defraud other banks, businesses, consumers, and bank customers.”
“This case should serve as a strong deterrent for criminal actors considering taking part
in similar fraud schemes,” said Resident Agent in Charge Felton L. Joseph, Jr. “The U.S.
Secret Service and its law enforcement partners will continue to investigate and pursue
prosecution of these alleged crimes in order to safeguard our communities.”
“For months criminals took advantage of a company that serves our veterans, and
preyed upon its customers,” said Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil of the New Orleans
Field Office. “This indictment is the first step in holding those who stole from those who have
honored our country with their service, accountable for their despicable actions. The FBI
thanks its partners in this case in helping to bring this corruption to light.”
This investigation conducted by the USSS, FBI, Louisiana State Police and Shreveport
Police Department was a joint effort and is a result of many hours of hard work put in by
these agencies. First Assistant United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook is prosecuting
the case.