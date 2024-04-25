United States Attorney Announces Return of Indictment Charging 21 Defendants in Bank Fraud Conspiracy Case

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, United States

Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Felton L. Joseph, Jr., and Federal Bureau of

Investigation Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil, announced today that a federal grand

jury has returned an indictment charging 21 defendants in connection with a federal bank

fraud case following an investigation into their illegal activities in the Shreveport area.



The defendants charged in the seven-count indictment are as follows:

Destane Glass, 22,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Sharmaine Jackson, 25,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Elijah D. Brown, 24,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Eric D. Loud, 23,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Arazhia R. Gully, 23,

Bossier City, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Zarrajah Z. Watkins, 22,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Maya L. Green, 23,

Bossier City, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Possession of a Counterfeit Security

Olivia Deboe, 23,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Possession of a Counterfeit Security

Tina Marie Bryant, 42,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Possession of a Counterfeit Security

Cynthia R. Bryant, 22,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Possession of a Counterfeit Security

Trameka McGinty, 24,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Shaquentalas B. McGinty, 25,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Donte N. Larrimore, 24,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Javonte J. Lejay, 27,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Octavia L. Mitchell, 32,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Lakysa S. Barfield, 26,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Shmarrian J. Taylor, 26,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Shamaya S. Pouncy, 26,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Precious Wilbert, 24,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Possession of a Counterfeit Security

Kyra D. Washington-Bates, 23,

Shreveport, LA

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Rakeydra S. Shepherd, 27,

Shreveport, LA

Possession of a Counterfeit Security

The indictment alleges that from January 1, 2021, and continuing until on or about

October 31, 2022, defendants Glass, Jackson, Brown, Loud, Gully, Watkins, Green, Deboe,

T. Bryant, C. Bryant, T. McGinty, S. McGinty, Larrimore, Lejay, Mitchell, Barfield, Taylor,

Pouncy, Wilbert and Washington-Bates, and others known and unknown, knowingly and

willfully conspired to commit bank fraud. It is alleged that the defendants fraudulently

obtained money from financial institutions including, but not limited to, USAA Savings Bank

(USAA Bank), Chase Bank, and Navy Federal Credit Union (Navy Federal).

It is alleged in the indictment that defendants Glass, Jackson, Brown and Loud worked

with one or more employees at the Teleperformance Call Center in Shreveport to obtain

account information related to USAA Bank customers. The indictment alleges that Gully,

Green and Watkins, who were employees at Teleperformance in Shreveport, illegally

provided account information typically targeting older bank customers with high account

balances as the defendants believed they were less likely to regularly monitor their account

activity. Using the account information provided, the co-conspirators made, or caused to be

made, counterfeit checks drawn on USAA Bank and used social media and other methods to

recruit individuals who were willing to have the counterfeit checks deposited into their bank

accounts in exchange for money.

The indictment further alleges that Deboe, T. Bryant, C. Bryant, T. McGinty, S. McGinty, Larrimore, Lejay, Mitchell, Barfield, Taylor, Pouncy, Wilbert and Washington- Bates each used their bank accounts, or allowed those accounts to be used, to negotiate counterfeit checks drawn on USAA Bank and shared the proceeds with other co-conspirators.

According to the indictment, counterfeit checks were deposited or messages were sent

through a social media site (SMS) regarding the deposits and counterfeit checks.

In addition, the indictment charges defendants C. Bryant, T. Bryant, Green, Deboe,

Wilbert and Shepherd each with one count of knowingly possessing a counterfeited security

of USAA Bank with the intent to deceive.

The defendants will make their initial appearance and be arraigned in federal court on

their charges.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless

and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The banking system is clearly one of the driving forces behind national, state, and

local economy in every community across the United States and is critical in consumer

transactions on a daily basis,” said United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “In these

trying economic times, this office is committed to prosecuting those who use national and

local banks to defraud other banks, businesses, consumers, and bank customers.”

“This case should serve as a strong deterrent for criminal actors considering taking part

in similar fraud schemes,” said Resident Agent in Charge Felton L. Joseph, Jr. “The U.S.

Secret Service and its law enforcement partners will continue to investigate and pursue

prosecution of these alleged crimes in order to safeguard our communities.”

“For months criminals took advantage of a company that serves our veterans, and

preyed upon its customers,” said Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil of the New Orleans

Field Office. “This indictment is the first step in holding those who stole from those who have

honored our country with their service, accountable for their despicable actions. The FBI

thanks its partners in this case in helping to bring this corruption to light.”

This investigation conducted by the USSS, FBI, Louisiana State Police and Shreveport

Police Department was a joint effort and is a result of many hours of hard work put in by

these agencies. First Assistant United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook is prosecuting

the case.