Bossier City Fire Department to Graduate 11 Recruits at Academy Graduation

After 20 weeks of challenging and intense Fire, Haz Mat, Physical and EMS Training the

Bossier City Fire Department Training Academy will be graduating it’s 32 nd Fire Academy Class.

Fire Chief Brad Zagone said that he welcomes these new Recruits to the ranks of the Bossier

City Fire Department and he is certain that they are prepared and eager to begin a career of

Public Service. Fire Chief Zagone and Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler will be present to

formally welcome these new recruits to the “Best Fire Department in the State of Louisiana”.

Bossier Chief of Training Chief Kristopher Schaub said that he is “confident that these recruits

will do a great job as they work to protect the lives and property of our Citizens.” The graduation

will be attended by other members of the Dept. as well as family, friends and well wishers. Nine

of the Recruits will go to work for the Bossier City Fire Department and the other two will serve

with the Benton and Minden Fire Departments.



Graduation: When: Wednesday February 14 th Where: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Substation

2510 Viking Drive – Time: 10:00 a.m.