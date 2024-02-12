Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police join forces for Sobriety Checkpoint

On Saturday, February 10th, Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from

Louisiana State Police Troop G combined forces to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in the 900 block of

Highway 80 in Haughton. A total of 828 vehicles were screened, 1,105 people were contacted, and

deputies conducted an additional traffic stop. 2 citations for various violations were issued and 13 field

sobriety tests were administered resulting in 2 DWI arrests. 1 additional arrest was made for drug

possession.



“These sobriety checkpoints help raise public awareness of impaired driving which helps reduce the

number of alcohol related/impaired crashes every year. These checkpoints are meticulously planned and

coordinated to remove impaired drivers from the highways and roads which makes it safer for

everyone,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Out of the 1,105 people contacted by deputies and officers during

the checkpoint, only 2 were arrested for being impaired. This is proof positive that the public understand

the dangers of impaired driving and that these checkpoints help keep the roads in Bossier Parish safe.”



This checkpoint was conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office by the

Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. The public is encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers

24 hours a day by either dialing 911 or calling the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office directly at (318) 965-