Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police join forces for Sobriety Checkpoint

On Saturday, February 10th, Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from
Louisiana State Police Troop G combined forces to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in the 900 block of
Highway 80 in Haughton. A total of 828 vehicles were screened, 1,105 people were contacted, and
deputies conducted an additional traffic stop. 2 citations for various violations were issued and 13 field
sobriety tests were administered resulting in 2 DWI arrests. 1 additional arrest was made for drug
possession.
“These sobriety checkpoints help raise public awareness of impaired driving which helps reduce the
number of alcohol related/impaired crashes every year. These checkpoints are meticulously planned and
coordinated to remove impaired drivers from the highways and roads which makes it safer for
everyone,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Out of the 1,105 people contacted by deputies and officers during
the checkpoint, only 2 were arrested for being impaired. This is proof positive that the public understand
the dangers of impaired driving and that these checkpoints help keep the roads in Bossier Parish safe.”
This checkpoint was conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office by the
Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. The public is encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers
24 hours a day by either dialing 911 or calling the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office directly at (318) 965-