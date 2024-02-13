Tuesday, February 13, 2024

High school boys soccer: Bossier advances to semifinals

by Russell Hedges
The Bossier Bearkats advanced to the semifinals of the Division III playoffs with a 3-1 victory over the Belaire Bengals Monday night at Memorial Stadium.

Bossier (18-4-1) will face the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal match between No. 1 seed The Willow School (20-0-4) and No. 8 DeRidder (11-6-4).

If The Willow School wins, it will be a rematch of last year’s state championship game won by the Lions 4-1.

Bossier in the semifinals for the third year in a row. Belaire closed its season 11-8-5.

Monday’s match marked the second year in a row that Bossier and Belaire have faced off in the quarterfinals. It was much tighter than last year’s 5-1 Bearkats’ victory.

Belaire tied the match at 1 on a penalty kick 23 minutes into the second half. Bossier answered just two minutes later on a penalty kick by Oscar Padilla.

Josue Enamando scored the Bearkats’ final goal late in stoppage time.

Bossier got on the board first at the 36-minute mark in the first half. Oscar Alvargega scored on an assist by David Rojas.

