Bossier City Spotlight: Bond Renewal Coming This Week

Bossier City Residents Please Vote “YES” for Propositions 1 & 2 – This Saturday April 27th to support Bossier City Fire and Police- This is a Renewal to Support Public Safety

Hope everyone is having a good week, there’s lots of things going on this week. On Tuesday April 23rd U. S. Senator John Kennedy is in Bossier City as the Speaker for the North and South Bossier Luncheon, the time is noon and the location is BPTLS on Innovation Drive.

On Thursday the 25th at 6:00 p.m. there is a community meeting at Barksdale Baptist Church on 1714 Jimmie Davis Hwy. This meeting is to update the residents of Bossier, especially South Bossier of the plans and status of the Jimmie Davis Bridge construction project. This meeting will be attended by Mayor Chandler, Reps from DOTD, City Reps, construction reps and stakeholders to make sure that the citizens are informed and can have their questions regarding this project answered. If you live in South Bossier and you have questions or concerns about the Jimmie Davis Bridge you are encouraged to attend.

Congratulations to the NEW Bossier Parish Library. The library had it’s official Grand Opening on Tuesday and it was a very exciting event. This library is truly a great addition and a great benefit to the citizens of Bossier City and Bossier Parish. Police Jury Administrator Butch Ford and Mayor Chandler were a few of the many community leaders that were on hand for the opening. The Bossier Parish Police Jury members were on hand and were proud to offer their support. Mayor Chandler Thanked Bossier Parish for bringing this wonderful new library to our community, and he said that this is “a Great example of what happens when the City and Parish work together.” If you’ve not been there yet you’ve got to make plans to come and see it.

This year the Bossier City Fire Dept. along with the Police FOP hosted this year’s “Battle of the Badges.” This is a boxing competition between Firefighters and Police from throughout our area. This year there were 17 matches and it was fun, entertaining and all for a very good cause. The proceeds from the matches went to support local worthwhile charities. The Battle of the Badges was held at Margaritaville and the event was a totally sold out.

On Thursday of last week Ms. Susan Bourgeois Louisiana Secretary of Economic Development was in town for a special meeting to hear the concerns for Economic Development within Northwest La. This meeting was important and well attended. Both Mayors of Shreveport and Bossier was present as well as members from both Chambers of Commerce, Reps. from Bossier and Caddo Parish, members from the Port and Barksdale. The take away from this meeting is that if we are going to attract and retain new businesses with good salaries and jobs it will take support and a cooperative effort from both local and State partners to accomplish this.

Bossier City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday the 23rd at 3:00 in Council Chambers.

Any Citizens visiting City Hall over the next few months will see that there is a construction project underway. The purpose of this project is to increase safety for our citizens, visitors and employees. When complete our City Hall will be safer and all the Public will enter at one supervised entry point. The construction is going well so please… Pardon our progress.

