At the Library: It’s American Camp Week!

This week’s column is all about American Camp Week, which is celebrated April 24 – 30 this year. The topic seemed fitting since I’m currently working on the final details for our Summer Reading Program, staff are hard at work organizing special performers and programs at their branches, and this year’s theme is “adventure begins at your library.”

Andrea Gilmer, MLIS Community Engagement Librarian Bossier Parish Libraries

Thinking about camping always brings back childhood memories of going camping as a Girl Scout and the adventures we had hiking and exploring and learning various skills. Camping has long been a favorite vacation for families in the United States; whether it involves a tent, an RV or camper, or a cabin, camping remains popular.

The history of American Camp Week dates back to 1950 when then-governor of South Carolina, Strom Thurmond, Sr., passed a proclamation to initiate this celebration. He believed that camping provided experiences for children that they could gain nowhere else that would help them grow up to be self-sufficient people. And so American Camp Week saw it’s start in state parks throughout South Carolina.

But camping far predates the 1950s. According to my research, camping first gained popularity as a recreational activity in the 1880s. Around 1898, one of the first holiday camps opened for visitors; it was called Cunningham’s Camp and was located in Douglas on the Isle of Man. More camps opened as popularity increased and by the 1960s camping was a regular family holiday, particularly in the summer months.

Since we live in Louisiana, I personally think April is a much better time of year for camping than summer. But if you’d like to get in on the adventuring fun with us this summer, registration for the Summer Reading Program opens on April 22nd and the program itself starts on May 21st! As always, contact any of our branches if you have any questions about summer programming.

