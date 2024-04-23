Amazon, Entergy Among Companies Featured at North Louisiana Online Résumé Drop-Off Event

LED FastStart is hosting an online resume drop-off event to give job seekers the opportunity to learn more about growing companies in north Louisiana and apply for open positions.

The event will be held online on Wednesday, May 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Job seekers can register in advance here, or anytime throughout the event. Attendees are asked to have a digital copy of their résumé available for the event.

Companies from a variety of industries are hiring for a wide range of positions including Customer Service Representative, Accountant, Buyer, Maintenance, Mechanics, Packaging, Assembly, Control Systems, Materials Manager, Repair Technician, Electronic Technicians, Manufacturing, Field Engineers, Procurement and Production Specialist, Material Handler, Welder, QAD Support Specialist and IT Analyst Internship.

Seven companies are seeking to fill over 200 job openings over the next three months in north Louisiana:

Amazon Reliability & Maintenance Engineering (RME), Shreveport

BJ Energy, Bossier City

Entergy, Monroe

Lincoln Foodservice Equipment, Shreveport

Multipack Services, Shreveport

Prolec GE, Shreveport

SLB, Shreveport

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ online booths, learn more about the companies and apply for open positions.

LED FastStart hosts numerous online and in-person career fairs each year covering a range of industries, from manufacturing to business and technology. To receive email notifications about future interview events, opt in here.

For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at [email protected] or 225.342.1575.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state’s business environment and creating a more vibrant economy. In 2023, LED attracted more than $25 billion of capital investment resulting in the creation of 19,000 potential new and retained jobs. Explore how LED cultivates jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes at OpportunityLouisiana.com.