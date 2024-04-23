Double Your Impact by Donating with LifeShare for Give for Good

LifeShare Blood Center is partnering with the Community Foundation of North

Louisiana to participate in this year’s annual Give for Good campaign. This event empowers the entire

community to get involved in causes they care about while building awareness and support for local

nonprofits. While the event takes place on May 7th, advanced giving is now open!



“LifeShare’s mission is to connect donors and the lives they impact,” says Mandi Johnson, Director of

Community Engagement. “By participating in this event, our donors have the opportunity to double the

impact in their local community.”



LifeShare is honored to partner with the following local businesses who are committed to strengthening

the community’s blood supply by their sponsorship of blood drives and financial contributions during this

year’s Give for Good: Gallagher, Gibsland Bank & Trust, Kendra Scott, Mercedes Benz of Shreveport, and

Roadrunner Car Wash.



To participate in this year’s Give for Good with LifeShare, schedule your life-saving blood donation at

www.lifeshare.org/give or contribute directly to our fundraising campaign at

www.giveforgoodnla.org/organization/lifesharebloodcenter.