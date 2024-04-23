Double Your Impact by Donating with LifeShare for Give for Good

LifeShare Blood Center is partnering with the Community Foundation of North
Louisiana to participate in this year’s annual Give for Good campaign. This event empowers the entire
community to get involved in causes they care about while building awareness and support for local
nonprofits. While the event takes place on May 7th, advanced giving is now open!
“LifeShare’s mission is to connect donors and the lives they impact,” says Mandi Johnson, Director of
Community Engagement. “By participating in this event, our donors have the opportunity to double the
impact in their local community.”
LifeShare is honored to partner with the following local businesses who are committed to strengthening
the community’s blood supply by their sponsorship of blood drives and financial contributions during this
year’s Give for Good: Gallagher, Gibsland Bank & Trust, Kendra Scott, Mercedes Benz of Shreveport, and
Roadrunner Car Wash.
To participate in this year’s Give for Good with LifeShare, schedule your life-saving blood donation at
www.lifeshare.org/give or contribute directly to our fundraising campaign at
www.giveforgoodnla.org/organization/lifesharebloodcenter.