Tuesday, April 23, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

DOTD announces a project to provide repairs to two Shreveport highways

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to improve a section of LA 511 (W. 70th Street) and LA 523 (Line Avenue) in Shreveport, Caddo Parish.

The $473,454 project was awarded to Progressive Construction Co., LLC, and is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Work includes concrete panel and joint repair to several locations along these two roadways.

Repairs on LA 511 will stretch from Linwood Avenue to Mansfield Road, and on LA 523 from Ashley Ridge to 70th Street.

Intermittent lane closures will be necessary to allow for construction activities to take place.

The entire project is anticipated to wrap up in early Summer 2024, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors that can impact construction timelines.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

You may also like

Double Your Impact by Donating with LifeShare for Give for Good

Amazon, Entergy Among Companies Featured at North Louisiana Online Résumé Drop-Off Event

Jefferson Highway Association Celebrates Historic Byway and Tourism Boost in Shreveport-Bossier

Louisiana DENR Granted $156 Million in Federal Solar Funding

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol...

Governor Landry Announces New Appointments to Boards and Commissions

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

Double Your Impact by Donating with LifeShare for Give for Good
Amazon, Entergy Among Companies Featured at North Louisiana Online Résumé Drop-Off Event
At the Library: It’s American Camp Week!

Featured

DOTD announces a project to provide repairs to two Shreveport highways
Double Your Impact by Donating with LifeShare for Give for Good
Amazon, Entergy Among Companies Featured at North Louisiana Online Résumé Drop-Off Event
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign