Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Sheriff Whittington promotes Two Deputies

by BPT Staff
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s Conference
room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday, April 22nd.

Sergeant Erin Talley was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and Detective Jon David Hadden was
promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Talley and Hadden will both be supervisors for the Patrol Division.

“It is always an honor to promote those who have earned the respect and admiration of their supervisors
and peers, I am confident in your abilities to lead and supervise and know you will do so to the high
standards of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office”, said Sheriff Whittington.

