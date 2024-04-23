Sheriff Whittington promotes Two Deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s Conference

room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday, April 22nd.



Sergeant Erin Talley was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and Detective Jon David Hadden was

promoted to the rank of Sergeant.



Talley and Hadden will both be supervisors for the Patrol Division.



“It is always an honor to promote those who have earned the respect and admiration of their supervisors

and peers, I am confident in your abilities to lead and supervise and know you will do so to the high

standards of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office”, said Sheriff Whittington.