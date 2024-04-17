Bossier Parish Celebrates Central Library Grand Opening

By Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Local government officials, partners, and community members came together for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Bossier Parish Central Library in Bossier City on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Felesha Sweeney, Director of the Bossier Parish Library System, is excited about the unique opportunities the new facility will provide for the community. “We are proud that our new facility not only offers a vast array of books and other services, but we now have a new creative space for individuals to stretch their imaginations in video production, music production, sewing, and 3-D printing production,” said Sweeney. Additionally, the $10 million, 40,000-square-foot facility will soon feature an expanded interactive History Center.

Lisa Johnson, Bossier Chamber President, said, “What happens in Bossier Parish is because of the great partnerships that we have at the federal, state, parish, and city levels.”

Construction on the new library began in 2022, and the $10 million, 40,000-square-foot facility promises to be a beacon of learning and innovation for the community. It will feature a new history center, designated areas for children and teens, and creative spaces tailored for individuals eager to explore new talents.

The Bossier Police Jury selected local companies Boggs & Poole Contracting Group Inc. and Prevot Design to build the new facility.

“Libraries today play a very different role than they did when I was growing up. Having a library is very important. Having this library located where it is, is really crucial,” said Michael Golrick, Associate State Librarian for the State of Louisiana.

Among the dignitaries on hand and making remarks at Tuesday’s grand opening celebration were Bossier Chamber President Lisa Johnson, Bossier Parish Police Jury President Philip Rodgers, Associate State Librarian Michael Golrick, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, Bossier Schools Assistant Superintendent Andrea Spinney, and Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington. Bossier Parish Police Jury members and staff members, as well as several other parish and city officials were also in attendance for the grand opening celebration.