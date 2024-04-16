High school golf: Benton runner-up in district tournament; Tigers’ Davis finishes second

The Benton Tigers finished runner-up in the District 1-I tournament Tuesday at Querbes Park,

Benton shot a 9-over-par 293 on the par-71 Querbes Park course. Byrd won with a 288.

Neville finished third with a 304 and West Monroe fourth with a 307. The top four teams advanced to the Region 1-I tournament Monday at Oak Wing in Alexandria.

Benton’s Miller Davis finished runner-up in the medalist competition with a 68. Byrd’s James Holtsclaw won with a 65.

Other Benton players in the scoring were Cason Toms with a 71, Kade Bryant with a 75 and Colton Halverson with a 79.

Airline’s Madden Sawrie qualified for the regional as an individual with a 74. Other individual qualifiers were Northwood’s Ryder Briggs (69), Alexandria’s Aiden Crowell (72) and Northwood’s Collin Cole (77).

Byrd and Benton finished 1-2 in the Division I state tournament last year. The 2024 tournament is April 29-30 at The Wetlands in Lafayette.