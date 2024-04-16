Tuesday, April 16, 2024

News

Bossier Sheriff Promotes Deputy

by BPT Staff
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a deputy in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s Conference room at
the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Command Center in Plain Dealing on Monday morning, April 15th.

Deputy Brent Craig and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant after 4 years of service.

Sergeant Craig will serve as a shift supervisor at the Bossier Medium Correctional Facility.

“Supervisors and corrections personnel have identified you as a leader amongst your peers. I know you
will continue to lead by the example you have already established,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I am
proud to promote you for your hard work and dedication to duty here at the sheriff’s office. Keep up the
good work.”

