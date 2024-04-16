Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Governor Landry Signs Emergency Declaration for Severe Storms and Tornadoes

by BPT Staff
Following his visit to some of the hardest hit areas, Governor Jeff Landry signed an emergency declaration for the severe storms and tornadoes that took place on April 10. This declaration permits the use of state resources to assist with the recovery process in each of the affected parishes. State of Emergency is attached. 

The state will provide debris removal assistance in the following parishes: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, St. Landry, and St. Tammany (within the jurisdiction of Slidell).

The state will provide shelter assistance in the following parish: St. Tammany (within the jurisdiction of Slidell).

The state will provide emergency protective measures in the following parishes: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, St. Landry, and St. Tammany (within the jurisdiction of the city of Slidell). 

