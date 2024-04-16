BPCC DEBATER EARNS TWO NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, TEAM RANKS SECOND IN THE NATION

The Bossier Parish Community College Debate Team competed at the 2024 International Public Debate Association (IPDA) National Championship Tournament April 12-15 at Mississippi State University. Of the 873 students who competed in the Novice Division, BPCC’s Lindsey Brown was recognized as both the season-long National Champion and the season-long National Champion Speaker in the Novice Division. This marks only the second time in the history of the IPDA that the same person has won both of those awards in a single season. Coincidentally, the only other person to win both novice national championships was BPCC’s Mary Catherine Procell during the College’s 2017-2018 national winning season.

Debate team captain Jackson Csoma finished the year ranked 20th of the 718 students who competed in the Varsity Division. Not only was Csoma one of only two students representing a Community College in the top 20 rankings, but he accomplished this as a dual-enrolled high school student in a division dominated by college juniors and seniors. Csoma, a senior at Airline High School, also teamed with Alex Bope of Union University to finish 11th season long in Team Debate.

At the National Championship Tournament, BPCC’s Debate Team – Lindsey Brown, Jackson Csoma, and Charlize Jackson – won 24 debates en route to finishing second place amongst Community Colleges. Additionally, of the 47 colleges and universities competing, BPCC and the University of Nevada Reno were the only two schools to have all of their individual competitors advance to the elimination rounds of the competition.

The team is coached by Bob Alexander and Preston Langley and has earned numerous team and individual national championships over the past decade. Both coaches have also been named national Coach of the Year (Alexander in 2014 and Langley in 2022).

“We’ve had a tremendous group of students that continue to represent BPCC,” Alexander said. “It’s been an honor to be associated with this team through the years, and each group continues to contribute to the legacy of our program. While we celebrate this year, I cannot wait to see what’s in store for next year’s team.”