COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF NORTH LOUISIANA AWARDS OVER $3 MILLION IN COMPETITIVE GRANTS AND RELEASES ANNUAL REPORT

Community Foundation of North Louisiana aims to enhance the quality of life for all citizens in our community through proactive and strategic grantmaking. Since inception, CFNLA has granted over $130 million to nonprofit organizations. Grants are awarded in a variety of ways, including competitive grants, donor advised grants, scholarships, and via Give For Good.

This year, Community Foundation of North Louisiana is pleased to announce it is awarding $3,383,186 in competitive grants to 59 nonprofit organizations. We celebrate the achievement of each of these organizations and truly appreciate our philanthropic partnership. A full list of 2024 competitive grant awards can be found here: https://www.cfnla.org/grants/

The annual CFNLA competitive grant process is rigorous and not all applicants receive funding. Applicants must provide up-to-date financial information, an organizational budget, a program budget, and proof of liability insurance. Applicants must also provide detailed information on the program outcomes they expect to achieve, outcomes they have achieved in the past, and plans for sustaining the program in the future. Finally, utilizing data from both independent research and CFNLA’s Community Counts report, applicants must demonstrate the nonprofit programming meets a specific community need.

Community Foundation’s Board of Directors and staff congratulate all 2024 competitive grant recipients!

This week CFNLA also released the 2023 Annual Report. In our pursuit to strengthen community through philanthropy, Community Foundation is also committed to transparency and accessibility. CFNLA issues an Annual Report which includes an overview of our work from the previous year and updated financials of CFNLA. The 2023 Annual Report is now available at the following: cfnla.org/financials