Student leaders recognized at annual awards ceremony

LSUS honored its top student leaders and the students’ pick for professor of the year Wednesday at the Student Leadership Awards ceremony in the LSUS Ballroom.

Hayley Pickron took the top student honor as the Outstanding Student Organization Leader. Pickron has held numerous leadership positions, including membership director of Phi Mu, Greek Council President, Student Organization Council President and is currently the Student Activities Board President.

A.J. Edwards earned the Professor of the Year honor, which is nominated by students and chosen by the Student Government Association.

Edwards, a communications instructor who holds the Bradley S. Kemp Endowed Professorship as the LSUS Debate Coach, was chosen out of 385 nominations from students.

“(Edwards) gave me a very good first impression of LSUS,” one student wrote. “He was very understanding and upbeat, and he is entertaining and fun instead of being monotone and boring.

“He always made us laugh. His class was my favorite part of each day.”

Other finalists include Dr. Alexander Mikaberidze, Adrienne Davis, Aaron Adams, Dr. Justin Lord-Stevens, Dr. Michael Meeks, and Dr. David Fowler.

Greek organizations play a huge role in student involvement on campus, and LSUS award a litany of awards to Greek members.

Lambda Nu Chi’s Isabella Miller became the first LSUS student in the university’s history to be awarded the Dr. Kent L. Gardner Scholarship through Order of Omega. These scholarships are awarded to outstanding Greek leaders.

Miller, the Student Government Association Secretary, was also won of three SGA personnel to receive an appreciate of service honor. Vice President Haylea Moreau and President Katelyn Schneider received the other two honors.

Phi Mu’s Julieanna Ogden and Lambda Nu Chi’s Dania Alqam were named Greek Leaders of the Year.

Ogden is president of the LSUS Phi Mu chapter and is described as having a “heart of gold that can’t be matched.”

Alqam serves in a variety of roles with a positive attitude, including leadership positions in Lambda Nu Chi and in student orientation.

Phi Mu took home the Greek Organization of the Year for their academic excellence and campus involvement. The sorority raised more than $5,000 at their Miracle Man Pageant with a goal of another $5,000 for the local Children’s Miracle Network by the end of the semester.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., captured the Outstanding Greek Unity honor for their support and collaboration in campus-wide initiatives.

Lambda Nu Chi snatched the Outstanding Community Service honor and the Outstanding Advisor of the Year (Shelley Moore).

The sorority racked up more than 200 volunteer hours working with The Providence House, the HUB, and reading books to local elementary school students.

Moore, the director of recruiting at LSUS, has changed the way the sorority considers organizational marketing and helps the group think outside the box.

The Black Student Union won the Outstanding Student Organization of the Year after hosting a variety events, specifically around the importance of voting.

The BSU also added the Outstanding Campus Engagement honor with more than 50 members putting in volunteer hours to educate and inform students in a number of areas.

The Biology Club took home the Outstanding Growth of a Student Organization award after growing to 18 members and increasing its on-campus presence and events.

Myles Hoskin won the Outstanding Student Activities Board Member of the Year as a selfless team player who works to engage face-to-face and online students.

Student government plays a vital function on campus, and the SGA named Makayla Blaze as the Senator of the year. Blaze was chosen by a peer vote.