LSU Seeks Volunteers for Love the Boot Week Litter Cleanup

As part of Keep Louisiana Beautiful Love the Boot Week April 20-28, Campus Sustainability is teaming up with the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition to organize a litter cleanup event on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Capitol Lakes.

All LSU students, staff, and faculty, as well as the Baton Rouge community at large, are encouraged to participate. Supplies, such as litter grabbers, gloves and trash bags, will be provided, and volunteers will receive a free t-shirt. It is important to wear rain boots and long pants as safety protocol. For more information and to sign up, please visit: https://lsu.edu/sustainability/geauxgreen/love-the-boot.php

Love the Boot Week is Louisiana’s largest litter cleanup and beautification event. In 2023, 12,777 individuals volunteered a total of 61,493 hours, removing 313 tons of litter in all 64 parishes. In addition to litter removal, volunteers focused on community beautification, planting 370 trees and 3,542 plants, and refurbishing 146 gardens. Join Love the Boot Week efforts in April to bring awareness to our state’s litter problem and promote litter prevention.

LSU is one of the first eight universities designated as a Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliate. The University Affiliate program was developed in 2021 in response to a growing interest in sustainability, waste reduction, and litter prevention at the university level. Being a Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliate is a special mark of distinction and represents a commitment by the university to continual improvement in sustainability and environmental issues, promoting student environmental stewardship and engagement, and rigorous outcome measurement.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

For more information, please contact [email protected].