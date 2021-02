Due to inclement weather and potentially hazardous travel conditions, the Bossier Parish Courthouse will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17. Conditions will be reviewed Wednesday to determine if further closures are necessary.



Also, the regular Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.



Offices of the Clerk of Court and the 26th Judicial District Court will also be closed through Thursday.