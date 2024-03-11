Monday, March 11, 2024

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of Inmate

by BPT Staff
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an inmate at the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, the inmate, identified as Jerry McCoy, 35, of Bossier City, passed away after experiencing a medical issue while in custody.

McCoy was discovered unresponsive in his cell during the early morning hours of March 6, 2024. Despite the immediate initiation of CPR by medical personnel, McCoy did not respond to their efforts.

In response to the incident, Bossier Sheriff’s detectives have launched an investigation in collaboration with the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are awaiting the results of toxicology and autopsy reports to determine the cause of McCoy’s death.

College baseball: Former Haughton star Stovall makes successful return to Arkansas’ lineup

