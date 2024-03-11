Men’s college basketball: Louisiana Tech’s Crawford named CUSA Player of the Year

By Kane McGuire, Louisiana Tech Associate Athletic Director/Strategic Communications; featured photo by Darrell James

Louisiana Tech racked up nine Conference USA postseason awards, headlined by Isaiah Crawford who was selected as both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in a vote by league head coaches, SIDs, and media members.

Crawford was also one of four Bulldogs, along with Daniel Batcho , Tahlik Chavez , and Sean Newman Jr. , to be named All-Conference USA. He along with Batcho, who was also voted CUSA Newcomer of the Year, were two of the five members on the CUSA All-Defensive Team.

Way back in October, Crawford was voted as the CUSA Preseason Player of the Year. That prediction held true as the fifth-year senior put together a dominant season in helping lead LA Tech to a 22-9 overall record and a No. 2 seed in the CUSA Basketball Championship.

Offensively, the First Team All-CUSA selection was super consistent and super productive, averaging 16.5 points while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Fort Worth, Texas native registered double-digit points in 26 of his 31 games including nine games of 20+ points.

The forward was even more impressive during league play when he averaged 17.9 points, second best in CUSA. Six of his 20+ scoring performances came against conference action including a career-high 30 points at Jacksonville State.

Crawford was equally as good defensively in helping the Bulldogs have the No. 1 defense in the league and one of the top defenses in the country, ranking seventh in field goal percentage defense (39.1) and 16th in scoring defense (63.4).

He has recorded four double-doubles while averaging 6.0 rebounds per game. He also ranks top three in CUSA and top 50 in the country in both steals per game (2.13) and blocks per game (1.77). He has totaled 66 steals, which ranks fourth in program history, while also amassing 55 blocks. As a result, he is the only player in Division I basketball and just the third player in CUSA history to with 50+ blocks and 60+ steals in a single season.

Joining him as a First Team All-CUSA selection and All-Defensive Team member was Batcho. The forward has played a major part in the Bulldogs success, averaging 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds (ranks 23rd in the country), and 2.4 blocks per game (ranks eighth in the country).

The Paris, France native has posted a CUSA-leading 10 double-doubles while also leading the league in field goal percentage (58.0). He has scored in double figures in 23 of his 27 contests including five 20+ scoring efforts.

Fellow newcomer Tahlik Chavez was named Third Team All-CUSA. The shooting guard is averaging 13.8 points per game but upped that average to 16.1 points during league action, ranking fourth in CUSA scoring.

He did most of his scoring damage from beyond the arc where he is shooting 40.8 percent, which ranks first in CUSA and 30th in the country. The Arlington, Texas native has made 78 three-pointers, which currently ranks as the sixth most in a single season in program history. Seven of those threes came at FIU when he scored 27 points in the 40-point win over the Panthers.

Sean Newman Jr. was the fourth Bulldog to receive postseason honors, earning Honorable Mention All-CUSA. The point guard is averaging 7.2 points per game with eight contests of double-digit points including a season-high 19 points at WKU.

The Los Angeles, Calif. native has contributed the most with his passing, averaging 5.2 assists per game which ranks first in CUSA and 39th in the country. He has amassed a CUSA-best 141 assists with 18 games of at least five assists including a season-high 10 at FIU.

The Bulldogs open the 2024 CUSA Basketball Championships versus No. 7 seed Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, March 13 at 8 p.m. CT at VBC Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama. The quarterfinal matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+.

CUSA Player of the Year

Isaiah Crawford , Louisiana Tech

CUSA Defensive Player of the Year

Isaiah Crawford , Louisiana Tech

CUSA Freshman of the Year

David Terrell Jr., UTEP

CUSA Sixth Man of the Year

Rodney Howard, WKU

CUSA Coach of the Year

Chris Mudge, Sam Houston

CUSA Newcomer of the Year

Daniel Batcho , Louisiana Tech

First Team All-CUSA

KyKy Tandy, Jacksonville State

Daniel Batcho , Louisiana Tech

Isaiah Crawford , Louisiana Tech

Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Houston

Don McHenry, WKU

Second Team All-CUSA

Zach Cleveland, Liberty

Kyle Rode, Liberty

Jestin Porter, Middle Tennessee

Davon Barnes, Sam Houston

Tae Hardy, UTEP

Third Team All-CUSA

Arturo Dean, FIU

Tahlik Chavez , Louisiana Tech

Kaden Metheny, Liberty

Jared Coleman-Jones, Middle Tennessee

Femi Odukale, New Mexico State

Honorable Mention All-CUSA

Javaunte Hawkins, FIU

Mason Nicholson, Jacksonville State

Sean Newman Jr. , Louisiana Tech

Elias King, Middle Tennessee

Kaosi Ezeagu, New Mexico State

Cameron Huefner, Sam Houston

Otis Frazier III, UTEP

Rodney Howard, WKU

Tyrone Marshall Jr., WKU

Brandon Newman, WKU

CUSA All-Defensive Team

Arturo Dean, FIU

Daniel Batcho , Louisiana Tech

Isaiah Crawford , Louisiana Tech

Joseph Venzant, Liberty

Otis Frazier III, UTEP

CUSA All-Freshman Team

Chris Loofe, Middle Tennessee

Elijah Jones, UTEP

Trey Horton III, UTEP

David Terrell Jr., UTEP

Teagan Moore, WKU

POSTSEASON AWARD NOTES

This marked just the third time in program history LA Tech had four Bulldogs selected all-conference (last time was 1985)