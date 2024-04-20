Bossier Sheriff’s Office Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

On Saturday, April 20th, at approximately 2pm, Bossier Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding harassing phone calls in the 3100 block of Jamerson Road in Haughton. When the first deputy arrived, he encountered a suspect armed with a knife. Several more deputies arrived and were attempting to arrest the suspect when he jumped in a BSO patrol vehicle and attempted to run the deputies over. Two deputies discharged their duty weapons during the incident. The suspect crashed the sheriff’s office vehicle shortly thereafter and was taken into custody.



The suspect, Lorison Johnson, 39, sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper body and was transported to Ochsner’s LSU Hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.



One of the deputies sustained a lower leg injury and was treated and released at Willis-Knighton Bossier.



Johnson is being charged with 2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, 1 count of Simple Burglary, Resisting an Officer, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, Resisting an Officer with Force/Violence, and 1 count of Improper Telephone Communication.



<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

The investigation is still in its early stages with more charges pending. More information will be released as it is obtained.