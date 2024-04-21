High school baseball. Haughton falls to Walker in first round; Parkway, Benton scheduled to resume series Sunday

The Haughton Buccaneers’ season came to an end Saturday.

Haughton, the No. 19 seed, was swept by No. 14 Walker 12-6 and 8-1 in Games 2 and 3 of their best-of-3 non-select Division I first-round playoff series at Walker.

The Wildcats won the series two games to one. Haughton, which finished 22-13, won Game 1 6-4 Friday.

Parkway and Benton were unable to complete their first-round series because of Saturday’s heavy rain. The Panthers and Tigers will both looking for sweeps Sunday.

Parkway (23-8), the No. 11 seed, hosts No. 22 Ponchatoula (15-13) at 2 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, will follow about 30 minutes after the completion of Game 2. The Panthers won Game 1 4-2 Friday.

Benton (26-9), the No. 14 seed, hosts No. 19 Denham Springs (17-13) at 2. Game 3, if necessary, will follow. The Tigers won Game 1 1-0 in eight innings Friday.

At Walker, Haughton led 6-5 after five innings in the first game. But the Wildcats scored seven in the top of the sixth.

Seven Bucs combined for 11 hits. Christian Turner, Brayden Stovall, JP Cormier and Braden Adams had two hits apiece. Adams had three RBI.

The Bucs trailed 2-1 after four innings in the second game. The Wildcats scored two in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Justin Adkison went 2-for-3.