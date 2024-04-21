Sunday, April 21, 2024

College softball: Former Benton star Livers goes 8-for-9 to help NSU win SLC series

by Russell Hedges
Brad Welborn, Northwestern State Assistant Sports Information Director; featured photo by Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services

Freshman Sophia Livers, a former Benton star, helped Northwestern State win a Southland Conference series against Texas A&M-Converse.

Livers went 8-for-9 with a triple and two doubles in the three-game series, which concluded Saturday with a 3-2 Demons’ victory.

The series began with a doubleheader Friday. NSU lost the first game 2-1 and won the second 6-0.

Livers went 3-for-3 with an RBI in the first game. She went 2-for-3 in the second game.

Livers also shined defensively at second base in the second game, getting a 4-3 double play in the game that prevented a run from scoring to end an inning.

“She’s one of the hardest workers on our team,” NSU Head Coach Lacy Prejean said of Livers after Friday’s games. “We had a doubleheader today and she was in the weight room this morning. Out taking some extra swings before the game. She wants to be great and I’m so proud of her and so happy when days like this happen for people that put in the work to earn it.”

Livers, who is also an outfielder, has started all 43 games this season.

NSU improved to 16-27 overall and 4-14 in the SLC.

