Bossier Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning About New Phone Scam Targeting Residents

by BPT Staff
by BPT Staff

Bossier Parish residents are being cautioned about a new phone scam making the rounds in the area, according to detectives from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

The scam involves a caller who claims to be a deputy or sergeant from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Upon answering the call, the individual is informed that they have missed jury duty and now owe money to the courts.

Detectives stress that it’s important for residents to recognize that the Bossier Sheriff’s Office does not contact individuals by phone to demand payment for fines or solicit money.

“If you feel you have fallen victim to this scam, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203,” the BSO advised.

Scams like these are unfortunately becoming increasingly common, with scammers often using fear tactics and impersonation to trick unsuspecting individuals into giving away personal information or money.

Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and cautious when receiving unexpected calls, especially those demanding immediate payment or threatening legal action. It’s important to verify the legitimacy of such calls by contacting the relevant authorities directly.



Gasoline Prices on the Rise in Louisiana, National Average Follows Suit
Get It Growing: The fragrance of nature
Jim Brown: Louisiana Punts on Crime Solutions

