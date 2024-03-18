Monday, March 18, 2024

Schools

Benton Middle School’s Tiger Library Program Wins Prestigious State Award

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Benton Middle School’s Tiger Library Program has been honored with the 2024 James O. Modisette Award for Middle School Library Programs by the Louisiana Library Association, announced Bossier Parish Schools in a recent Facebook post.

The James O. Modisette Award, which originated in 1947, is bestowed upon schools to recognize excellence in Louisiana Library Programs. Benton Middle School’s Tiger Library Program was deemed deserving of this prestigious honor for its outstanding contributions to fostering literacy, learning, and innovation among students.

