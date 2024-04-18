Local School Holds Tree Dedication Ceremony

By Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune



Elm Grove Middle School is beautifying its campus and paying homage to its namesake with the dedication of a grove of elm trees. A tree dedication ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, following a team of volunteers dedicating their time to plant and landscape around the trees.



“When I first arrived here at Elm Grove Middle School, I thought to myself, where are all the elms? We really needed some elm trees. It’s been percolating for a little while. A big part of all of this was finding donors from within the school and the community. We really want to thank you donors for your donations,” said Michael Pedrotty, principal of Elm Grove Middle School.



Dedication plates were made for each tree and were presented to tree donors, including Bossier Parish Police Juror Keith Sutton and family, Lex Tree Farm, Citizens National Bank, and various school groups on campus.



“We chose to adopt a tree because Elm Grove is near and dear to our hearts. We love South Bossier, and all of our children went to school here. We appreciate everything they did for us,” said Denise Sutton.



Each tree is roughly 20 feet high and about four inches in diameter, costing roughly $900 each.



Two trees currently do not have donors. If you would like to become a donor, please email Michael Pedrotty at [email protected].