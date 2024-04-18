Thursday, April 18, 2024

“Operation Clean Sweep” is Coming Up on Saturday, April 27th

by BPT Staff
It’s time to clean up Bossier Parish! Operation Clean Sweep is a great way to volunteer to help clean up
and to show your pride in Bossier Parish.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and Keep Bossier Beautiful are encouraged by the number of
volunteers who have already signed up at www.KeepBossierBeautiful.com to help clean up, but we need
more!

Remember, you can clean up in your own neighborhood or any other area where it is safe to clean on
Saturday, April 27th. As you are cleaning, be sure and take a few snapshots and post to your social
media platforms with this hashtag- #KeepBossierBeautiful. Then bring your filled bags to the Viking
Drive Substation by 11:30 a.m. for some jambalaya, hamburgers, hotdogs and a group photo.

“We have had an incredible response from all over, from community leaders to individuals in various
neighborhoods who want to help make a difference,” said Sheriff Whittington. “It’s going to be a great
day to help clean up Bossier.”

Volunteers, whether individuals or teams, can still sign up at the KBB website,
www.KeepBossierBeautiful.com. Hurry to get your T-shirt while supplies last!

