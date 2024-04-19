Friday, April 19, 2024

High school track and field: Bossier’s Carter wins 300 hurdles in 1-4A girls meet

by Russell Hedges
Bossier freshman Zamarion Carter won the 300-meter hurdles in the District 1-4A girls meet Thursday at North DeSoto.

Carter ran a 48.54, finishing .70 ahead of runner-up Kaylie Dupree of Huntington. Bossier’s J’Diya Morris was third in 49.53.

The top four individuals and relay teams qualified for the Region I-4A meet next Thursday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Carter qualified in four events.

She teamed with Morris, Orianna Edwards and Adrianna Gooden for a second-place finish in the 4X400 relay in 4:26.18. Huntington won in 4:11.6.

Carter also finished fourth in the 100 hurdles and long jump.

Gooden qualified in the 400 with a fourth-place finish. Jyra Hickman finished fourth in the discus.

Bossier finished fourth with 41 points. North DeSoto won the district championship with 174 points, edging Huntington by two.

Bossier’s Jahmar Samuel finished third in the 100 meters in 11.40 in the boys division. Woodlawn’s Brandon Henderson won in 11.27.

North DeSoto took the team title with 150 points. Huntington was second with 127.

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

